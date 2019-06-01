Get Help
TTY: 711
Text: 233733
24/7 Confidential
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. This crime occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will. Force, fraud, or coercion need not be present if the individual engaging in commercial sex is under 18 years of age.
Find social and legal services for victims and survivors of human trafficking, and connect with training and volunteer opportunities across the U.S. and its territories.