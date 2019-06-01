Get Help

+

Get Help

Call 1-888-373-7888 1-888-373-7888
TTY: 711 TTY: 711
Text: 233733 Text: 233733
Live Chat
Chat
24/7 Confidential

We'll Listen. We'll Help

If you or someone you know is a
victim of human trafficking, call now.

What Is Human Trafficking?

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. This crime occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will. Force, fraud, or coercion need not be present if the individual engaging in commercial sex is under 18 years of age.

Learn More

Latest Resources

National Human Trafficking Referral Directory

Find social and legal services for victims and survivors of human trafficking, and connect with training and volunteer opportunities across the U.S. and its territories.

National Hotline Statistics

as of 06/2019
246,267 Contacts i
Contacts refer to incoming phone calls, texts, online chats, emails, and online tip reports received by the National Hotline.
 Since December 2007
56,504 Human Trafficking Cases Reported Since December 2007
23,784 Contacts This Year
View Moreview more

Find Stats From Your State